WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — One teacher in Lexington County School District Two is traveling in a golf cart so she can read to children while practicing safe social distancing.

Students have been out of school for the last couple of weeks due to the coronavirus. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says they'll be out at least until April 30th.

Students are now doing e-learning so they can still learn from home.

Melanie Thornton, a K-5 assistant teacher at Riverbank Elementary, says she's been busy while working from home since school's been out.

"Being at home with my children and also teaching online with my lead teacher and got out walking with my kids, just noticed so many people are out in their yards and hanging out," said Thornton.

The teacher thought it would be great if she could read to her students but realizes the importance of practicing social distancing. She brainstormed with her family to come up with a creative idea.

"It really was my seventh grade son and I that came up with the idea of the rolling reading room. We burrowed a golf cart from my dad and we started out and met up with a couple of my students who are in my class," explained Thornton.

The teacher coordinated with the students' parents to find out at time she could swing by on her golf cart. Thornton meets up with the student at their mailbox while staying six-feet away from each other so she can read to them.

"Before I knew it, I was getting texts and calls and emails and I have eight scheduled for (Monday)."

Thornton has been going to the library so she can grab different books to read to children. Some of the books include "There Was An Old Astronaut Who Swallowed the Moon" and "The Old Lady Who Swallowed All the Things." For one of her students, she's reading a few chapters a day of the Junie B. Jones books.

She says she won't meet in groups. She'll only meet with one family at a time.

The teacher says this isn't just for Riverbank Elementary School students. She's been reading to other kids who go to different schools or are home schooled as well.

"We're all in this together and we're just trying to come up with creative ways to take care of our neighborhood, to take care of each other."

The teachers thinks it's a great way for kids to escape everything that's going on, but also for teachers as well.

Thornton believes it's all worth as long as it brings a smile to a kid's face.

"I think in the end, especially with our children, they may not necessarily remember on down the line what book I read to them or what we were talking about on that day but I think that they will remember that they were loved and that they were cared for and they felt safe and for a few moments we were able to read a book and kind of dive into a book and go somewhere with that story."

Thornton hopes other teachers will get involved so they can read to more kids in the community.

