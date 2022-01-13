Lexington District 3 headed to online learning next week

The schools in the Batesburg-Leesville area will begin a virtual plan on Jan. 18 and continue through Jan. 21.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Another group of schools has announced plans to shift to virtual learning due to ongoing concerns over COVID.

Lexington County District Three announced on Thursday that all four of its schools would be switching to virtual learning during the week of Jan. 18 and remain on this plan through Jan. 21. Students of the district were already scheduled to be off on Jan. 17 in Observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The move, according to the district, was the result of what it described as "a critical spread of COVID-19 at all schools among students and faculty" as well as an inability to staff the schools adequately for in-person instruction.

The decision will also mean no in-person or school-related practices, activities or games while the schools remain on the remote learning protocol. This includes varsity and junior varsity sports. Day and evening events are also canceled at the Lifelong Learning Center over the same time period.

The school district stressed that a move to virtual learning means that instruction will continue and teachers are still available by email and phone for parents. Parents can also call the school of their student with questions if needed.

Homes that need access to the interstate during virtual learning can request a hotspot device through the Lex3.org website.