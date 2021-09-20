Survey shows Lexington One parents overwhelmingly want temporary mandate for masks in schools

Board of Trustees Chair Anne Marie Green said, “For months, we have heard from a small and vocal group of parents and staff on both sides of the mask debate. We wanted to know how our entire community truly felt about masking. The results of this survey reveal that an overwhelming majority of our families and staff are in favor of our local school board being able to implement a temporary mask requirement to keep students and staff safe during periods of high community spread. During our September meeting, we will consider a resolution urging the General Assembly to repeal Proviso 1.108 to restore local control in this matter. If adopted, this will enable school boards to react quickly when our communities are experiencing high spread of the virus and equip us to better protect our students and staff.”