LEXINGTON, S.C. — An extended care nursing facility resident was transferred to The Lexington Medical Center after receiving a presumptive positive for COVID-19.

According to the Lexington Medical Canter, the male patient was transferred Tuesday from Extended Care, Lexington Medical Center’s nursing facility in Lexington.

According to a statement from Lexington Medical Center to it's employees, they were notified by SC DHEC on Friday evening that one of the Extended Care residents has been diagnosed with presumptive positive COVID-19.

The Lexington Medical Center is working with SC DHEC to determine where the patient may have come in contact with the virus.

Since then, Lexington Medical Center has been working with DHEC and has put into place procedures to protect other Extended Care residents and staff from further exposure.

According to the statement, they are assessing staff members who were involved with the care of the resident and instructing them to follow the recommendations of DHEC and the CDC.

They are also monitoring other Extended Care residents for any signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

According to Lexington Medical, procedures are also in place on their main campus to ensure employees are not at risk.

