LEXINGTON, S.C. — A local doctor's office in West Columbia is closing for six days after some employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lexington Family Practice on Platt Springs Road in West Columbia closed on Wednesday, June 10.

According to Jennifer Wilson, public relations manager with Lexington Medical Center, "Some employees from Lexington Family Practice West Columbia have tested positive for COVID-19. In order to ensure the safety of all of our staff, patients and visitors, Lexington Medical Center has made the decision to temporarily close the practice and perform a deep cleaning."

She goes on to say, "As the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported, Lexington County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week."

The practice plans to open back up on Monday June 15.

