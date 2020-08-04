LEXINGTON, S.C. — One healthcare agency is Lexington is helping taking care of seniors during the coronavirus pandemic by delivering food and supplies they need.

Kimberly Thomas-Metts, the Executive Director of Grace Caregivers in Lexington, says they work to serve several communities here in the Midlands.

"Grace Caregivers is here in the community to service the seniors in our community for not just in the Columbia area but we also have offices in Charleston and Beaufort, but we service Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties," said Thomas-Metts.

The Executive Director used to take care of her grandmother, Bertie Clardy Scragg, for over four years before she passed away at the age of 102.

"On the night of her death, my mother and I decided that we really wanted to give back to the community," explained Thomas-Metts. "We loved caring for her and we met a lot of really great people."

Thomas-Metts mother and herself started the Grace Caregivers agency.

In September of 2017, her mother passed away unexpectedly. Thomas-Metts says she wanted to step up in the agency and opened up a location in Lexington.

"We service Medicaid, CLTC, and we service people who are in services for care giving," said Thomas-Metts.

In February, Thomas-Metts could tell the coronavirus pandemic was going to make a big impact in the Midlands. She wanted to make sure the seniors in the community would be taken care of with Grace Baskets.

"We deliver these to our customers and it consisted of canned goods, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, some toilet paper and some paper towels. We noticed there was a huge need because people were cleaning the shelves off."

The Executive Director says not everyone is able to run to ten different stores to be able to find the things that they need. She also said she didn't want seniors putting themselves in harms way by going to the store to pick up things that they need.

Grace Caregivers

"We've had hundreds of donations and we've served over 400 people of the community so far in less than two weeks."

Thomas-Metts says they have gloves and masks since they are considered a healthcare agency and it allows them to get the items seniors need safely.

Employees with the agency have been able to drop off the grace baskets at people's homes. Organizers say other law enforcement agencies like the Cayce Department of Public Safety has helped deliver the bags as well.

"Mainly what we want to do is just be certain that those who are immune compromised and the elderly, to keep them home and to keep them safe."

Grace Caregivers are accepting donations at this time. People are able to donate the following items:

Bread

Frozen meals (small meals)

Fresh Fruit

Fresh veggies

Crackers

Non-refrigerated snacks

Coffee

Sugar

Creamer (dry)

Canned Soups

Ramen Noodles

Paper towles

Toilet paper

Hand Soap

Personal hygiene products

For those in need of assistance or wanting to find out other ways to help the agency, people can get in contact with Grace Caregivers by calling them at 803-399-8014.

