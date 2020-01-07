Lexington to hold fireworks show with social distancing

Town officials are encouraging people to stay in their cars or practice social distancing while the fireworks show is happening.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington plans to have a firework show on Friday night to celebrate the Fourth of July while encouraging viewers to social distance.

This year, Independence Day celebrations will look different than any year before.

Laurin Barnes with the Town of Lexington says they have made modifications to their usual Independence Day event so they can still have it.

"It was originally going to be a concert and fireworks show combined. Due to the coronavirus, to promote social distancing, we will just do the fireworks show," said Barnes.

The show will be on Friday, July 3 at 9:15 p.m.

People will be able to turn their radio to 88.7 FM and listen to a message from Town of Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall. The station will also carry patriotic music as the fireworks show is happening.

"We'll shoot them off from behind Town Hall so really anywhere in the Downtown Main Street Lexington area would be good for viewing," Barnes said.

Virginia Hylton Park will be closed at 7:30 p.m.

Without a big event this year, the Town of Lexington says people will be able to stay in their cars or practice social distancing. Town officials are asking people to follow safety guidelines from the CDC, Governor's Office and DHEC.