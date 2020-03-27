COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington Medical Center Foundation is accepting donations for clinicians and patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Below is a list of personal protective equipment they need for healthcare professionals and patients.

Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs) and related supplies

N-95 masks

3-ply polypropylene earloop face masks

Disinfecting cleaning wipes

Hand sanitizer (ideally 75%+ alcohol)

Face shields

Disposable isolation gowns

According to a release, the Lexington Medical Center will also consider purchasing items from vendors at fair market value.

Anyone who would like to donate or vendors wishing to sell supplies can contact Lexington Medical Center Community Outreach Manager Thomas Tafel at 803-791-2540 or by email at tetafel@lexhealth.org.