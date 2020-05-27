COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are working together to provide free COVID-19 testing at White Knoll High School in Lexington County on Tuesday, June 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The free testing is open to everyone. Individuals do not need to have symptoms.

No appointments are necessary.

Community members who would like to be tested for COVID-19 should drive to the entrance of parking lot “C” at White Knoll High School, located at 5643 Platt Springs Road. Clinicians will administer the tests in a drive-thru format. Patients do not need to get out of their cars.

Testing for COVID-19 involves a nasopharyngeal swab, where a clinician places a special 6-inch cotton swap up both sides of the nose and rotates it around for about 15 seconds. DHEC is providing the test kits, which will go to third party laboratories for processing.

Lexington Medical Center and DHEC are thankful for the support of the Midlands community throughout the coronavirus pandemic as they work to keep everyone healthy and safe.

Further questions about testing should be directed to DHEC here or call (803) 898-3432