Lexington Medical Center revises visitation hours again due to COVID-19

Changes take effect Tuesday, Jan. 20 in response to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in South Carolina, Lexington Medical Center is making more changes to the hospital’s visitation policies. T

he changes go into effect on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Inpatients (Non-COVID-19 Patients)

No visitors allowed.

Emergency Department

One visitor is allowed to accompany a non-COVID-19 patient being treated in the Emergency department. If the Emergency department lobby reaches capacity, the visitor must wait in his or her vehicle until the patient goes to an exam room. The visitor must stay in the patient’s exam room at all times and may accompany the patient to his or her inpatient room if admitted. The visitor can only stay in the inpatient room for 1 to 2 hours to get the patient settled, talk with the nurse and provide any additional information before leaving.

Obstetrics

A spouse or support person is permitted while the patient is in labor and after delivery on the Mother/Baby unit. The person must remain with the patient throughout her stay and must not leave the hospital. If the spouse or support person leaves, he or she will not be permitted to return.

Special Care Nursery

The birth parent and her support person are allowed in the Special Care Nursery. They must both have the infant identification bracelet.

Surgical/Procedural Areas (Inpatient and Outpatient)

One visitor is permitted in the specified lobby during the patient’s surgery or procedure. This visitor may help settle the patient into his or her room if admitted. The visitor can only stay in the inpatient room for 1 to 2 hours to get the patient settled, talk with the nurse and provide any additional information before leaving the hospital.

Additional information