Lexington Medical Center allowing one visitor per patient due to virus

New policies take effect Wednesday, Feb. 9, to allow one visitor per patient in certain departments

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center is once again updating its visitation policies, and will now allow non COVID patients to have one visitor.

These changes go into effect on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

What has changed? On January 19, the last modification to Lexington Medical Center's visitation policies denied any visitors to non-COVID-19 inpatients, new mothers in the Obstetrics ward. As of Wednesday, 1 visitor will be allowed per inpatient, with the exception of COVID-19 patients or those suspected of or testing positive for COVID-19.

Restrictions do remain in place in each department.

Emergency Department/Urgent Care Centers

One visitor is allowed to accompany a non-COVID-19 patient being treated in the Emergency department or urgent care centers. He or she must stay in the patient’s room at all times and may help settle the patient into his or her room if admitted. Use the direct entrance to the Emergency department or urgent care center upon arrival.

Inpatients (Non-COVID-19 Patients)

One visitor is allowed to visit inpatients in non-COVID-19 units during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., seven days per week. Visitors must travel directly to and from the patient’s assigned room and must stay in the patient’s room during the entire visit. Depending on the patient’s tower location, please use the Main Entrance or the South Entrance of the hospital. Only one visitor per patient per day is allowed. (Previously, no inpatient visitors were allowed.)

Obstetrics

A spouse or support person is permitted while the patient is in labor or has just delivered a baby. Please use the Main Entrance of the hospital. One visitor, not including the spouse or support person, is allowed to visit the Mother/Baby unit during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., seven days per week. Only one visitor per patient per day is allowed.

Special Care Nursery

The birth parent and her support person are allowed in the Special Care Nursery. They must both have the infant identification bracelet and should use the Main Entrance of the hospital.

Surgical/Procedural Areas (Inpatient and Outpatient)

One visitor is permitted in the specified lobby during the patient’s surgery or procedure. This visitor may help settle the patient into his or her room if admitted. For procedures at the main hospital, use the Main Entrance upon arrival. For procedures performed at other Lexington Medical Center facilities, use the Main Entrance to those buildings.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION