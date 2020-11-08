Testing will be from Monday thru Friday 8 a.m-1 p.m

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center is now offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing each weekday at a fixed COVID-19 testing site.

The screenings take place Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 139 Summerplace Drive in West Columbia.

Community members do not need to have symptoms to be tested and no physician order is required.

Testing for COVID-19 involves a nasopharyngeal swab, where a clinician places a special 6-inch cotton swab up both sides of the nose and rotates it around for about 15 seconds.

DHEC is providing the kits and processing the testing, and results will be available in approximately seven days.

Individuals with a positive result will be notified by phone, while those with a negative result will be notified by mail. Appointments are required.

Visit LexMed.com/CovidTest to schedule an appointment. If more than one person in a vehicle would like to be tested, a separate appointment must be scheduled for each individual.

Lexington Medical Center is thankful for the support of the Midlands community throughout the coronavirus pandemic as the hospital network works to keep everyone healthy and safe.

Further questions about testing should be directed to DHEC at (803) 898-3432.