WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center will no longer allow visitors into the hospital or at any of its facilities as it deals with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster asked all hospitals to restrict visitors to stop the spread of the illness. He also said there had been problems with visitors asking for masks and gloves which are desperately needed for health care professionals.

All South Carolina hospitals are implementing similar procedures as Lexington Medical. Lexington Medical says the change affects Lexington Medical Center, the community medical and urgent care centers, and physician practices.

The visitor restrictions went into effect Friday, March 20 at 9 a.m. This restriction includes the Emergency department, all procedure areas and inpatient units.

However, the hospital says there are some patient circumstances when Lexington Medical Center will allow one visitor:

Obstetric patients

Pediatric patients

Newborn Nursery and Special Care Nursery patients

End-of-life events

Children younger than 18 years of age are not approved as visitors. Additionally, there will be no visitors for patients suspected of or who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, effective Monday, March 23, Lexington Medical Center’s ambulatory surgery centers at Lexington Medical Center Lexington and Lexington Medical Center Irmo will be closed. The Urgent Cares at those locations will remain open.

The hospital thanks everyone for their support as clinicians and staff work to keep patients, families and community members safe.