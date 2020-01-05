WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center says its physician offices and Urgent Care facilities are open, and that it's reopening its outpatient surgery centers next week.

The hospital network said its reopening facilities to care for community members who have postponed needed procedures and visits. Lexington Medical Center’s outpatient surgery centers in Irmo and Lexington will re-open on Monday, May 4.

RELATED: Providence Health resumes elective, non-urgent surgeries, procedures

RELATED: Prisma Health starting to perform some surgeries delayed by virus

There will be a number of COVID-19 precautions in place to protect health and safety during appointments and procedures. Below is a list of safety precautions:

Staff members are screening all patients with scheduled appointments and procedures by telephone before their visits to ask about possible COVID-19 symptoms or exposure.

Clinicians are encouraging COVID-19 lab testing prior to performing high-risk procedures.

Patients are using designated entrances to minimize contact with others.

Staff members are checking temperatures of every employee, patient and visitor upon arrival.

All employees, patients and visitors are required to wear a mask while in a Lexington Medical Center facility. If a patient does not have a mask, one will be provided for them.

Staff members are spacing out appointments, procedures and waiting areas to practice proper social distancing.

A restrictive visitation policy remains in effect at the hospital and physician practices.

COVID-19 patients are seen in dedicated rooms.

In addition, all Lexington Medical Center physician practices now offer telehealth visits through a computer or mobile device.

Lexington Medical Center continues to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for the protection of patients, visitors and employees.

The hospital network will continue to monitor the latest information about COVID-19 and make additional changes as necessary. Ensuring the health and safety of patients and staff members during this time is a top priority.