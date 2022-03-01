Lexington Medical center tightens visitation policies due to rising COVID cases

Only one visitor per patient, per day will be allowed in the hospital; masks are required at all times

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center has announced a change in its visitation policy due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5, only one visitor per patient, per day will be allowed in the hospital, and masks will be required to be worn at all times. Visitors will be screened by hospital staff before entering any Lexington Medical Center facility and may be denied entrance based on screening results.

No visitors will be allowed for patients with COVID-19 or those patients suspected of or testing positive for COVID-19.

No children under the age of 16 are allowed as visitors.

Lexington Medical Center's visitation policy has specific guidelines in the following areas:

emergency department/urgent care centers: One visitor is allowed to accompany a non-COVID-19 patient being treated in the Emergency department or urgent care centers. If the lobby reaches capacity, however, visitors will not be able to stay with patients. Visitors must stay in the patient’s exam room at all times and may help settle the patient into his or her inpatient room if admitted. Use the direct entrance to the Emergency department or urgent care center upon arrival.

