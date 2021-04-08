Lexington Medical Center adds new safety protocols as COVID cases rise in area

The policies come as the hospital treats 109 COVID patients and numerous others who are there for other reasons.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — An area hospital is again making significant changes as it works to keep COVID-19 from interrupting medical operations.

Lexington Medical Center, on Friday, announced a handful of new policies that will go into effect on Monday. They specifically impact visitation and who can accompany patients into the hospital.

The news comes as the hospital reaches 95 percent capacity with 512 patients. Of those, 109 are COVID in-patients. The hospital reports that 84 percent of these patients are unvaccinated and 29 percent are in the intensive care unit. And 22 percent have been placed on ventilators.

As such, the hospital is aiming to treat those people while preventing the spread of COVID to others - or having the virus enter through its doors.

For those coming into the emergency department or urgent care centers, one visitor is allowed to accompany non-COVID-19 patients being treated there. However, if the lobby reaches capacity, visitors will not be able to stay with patients. Meanwhile, when someone does accompany a patient, they will need to stay in that person's exam room at all times. The visitor can also help a patient settle into their room if admitted. Visitors for these patients should enter through the direct entrance to the emergency department or urgent care center upon arrival.

For those receiving inpatient care for something other than COVID-19, one visitor can visit between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. any day of the week. Visitation is limited to one visitor per patient per day. Depending on their location, visitors can use the main entrance or south entrance of the hospital. Visitors must also wear masks at all times. That includes when actually with the patient.

For obstetrics patients, a spouse or support person is allowed while the patient is in labor or after they've just delivered a baby. One visitor not including the spouse or support person is also allowed to visit the mother and baby between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. any day of the week. However, visitation is limited to one visitor per patient per day in this case as well. Visitors would use the main entrance.

Visitors of the special care nursery can include one birth parent and her support person. They both must have the infant identification bracelet and can enter through the main entrance of the hospital.