WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center has set up a special area to deal with any coronavirus cases which may come to the hospital.

The hospital says out of an abundance of caution, they've created a triage area in the emergency department at their campus in West Columbia. People who come to the ER who have respiratory symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath will be screened in a tented area outside of the entrance. They will then get treatment in an area dedicated to treated patients with these symptoms.

The hospital did confirm that over the weekend they treated one patient who is a presumptive positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case. That person is home and under quarantine and was not admitted to the hospital.

So far, there have been two confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina and five more presumptive positive cases. Five of those overall cases were in Kershaw County.

A presumptive positive means that a test done in South Carolina by DHEC showed the person had the virus. A confirmed positive means the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) also determined it to be positive in a separate test.

The hospital says there has not been on surge in coronavirus cases at Lexington Medical Center as of Tuesday. The tent is just a precautionary measure and adds a layer of protection.

The hospital says they have a multidisciplinary team of clinicians and hospital leaders who meet regularly to discuss updated information about the virus, evaluate appropriate responses, and establish plans for treatment.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways: