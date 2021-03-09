Lexington One now has 8 schools in remote learning

The district confirmed Friday four more schools were added to the four which already where on remote instruction.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A total of eight Lexington School District One Schools are now on e-learning due to a rise in COVID cases and the resulting quarantine or otherwise holding out of students.

The district confirmed Friday four more schools were added to the four which already where on remote instruction. The list includes the following schools:

Centerville Elementary Gilbert Elementary Forts Pond Elementary Carolina Springs Elementary Carolina Springs Middle White Knoll Middle Pelion Middle Pleasant Hill Middle

They are all remote through September 10 and will return to in-person learning on September 13.

Lexington One Superintendent Dr. Gregory Little said the main issue is COVID’s effect on staffing and they don’t have adequate staffing to stay in-person due to quarantines.

As of late Friday, Lexington School District One's COVID-19 dashboard showed 713 active positive COVID cases among students and 85 among staff. A total of 5,960 Lexington One students were being excluded due to quarantine or other reasons, with 116 staff in that same status.