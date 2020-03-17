SOUTH CONGAREE, Lexington — Lexington restaurant owners met Tuesday morning to figure out ways they can get through the coronavirus situation.

Owners from across the Town of Lexington and the county met at the Greater Lexington Chamber and Visitors Center to discuss problems they've been facing since the coronavirus became the certain topic of discussion in the United States.

Starting Wednesday, restaurants will only be able to carryout only.

Trip Chalk, the Executive Chief and Co-Owner of Private Property Restaurant in Lexington, says they all talked about different ways they can help their businesses during this difficult time for the hospitality industry.

"Obviously the safety of our customers but also our employees and how we're going to find creative ways to sort of change our business model, whether it's doing curbside pickup or delivery, and for a lot of us, that's not what we do," said Chalk.

One of the issues restaurants are facing is how quickly things change. Procedures changed by officials may change how businesses operate. This makes it hard for owners to plan ahead for the future.

Restaurant owners says it's made a difference to have partnerships with US Foods and the Lexington Chamber to help put ideas on the drawing board.

The restaurants say they're doing everything they can to ensure customers their business is clean and sanitized.

John Clinger knows what it's like to overcome adversity. He's the owner of the Old Mill Brew Pub.

Back in 2015, his business was flooded after the dam broke at the Old Mill Pond. He was out of business for three weeks.

"We're in a different realm right now. We're all in the same boat," said Clinger. "We're all doing what we can to get through to provide for customers and employees."

One of the impacts from the coronavirus has been diminished sales. Many people are choosing to not go out to restaurants at this time.

While owners are working to keep the restaurants clean, they still need people to walk in the doors.

"We got you. We're still going to be open for business, we're still going to cook your food and it's going to be prepared by clean hands and it's going to be delivered by clean hands and we got you," said Clinger.

Other ways businesses are trying to bring in more customers is by offering reduced costs, curbside pickup and delivery options.

18 business owners sat down together in the meeting on Tuesday and they plan on having more meetings in the future.

Ted Stambolitis, the owner of Flight Deck, says this type of meeting and partnership has been a long time coming.

"The Chamber of Commerce is a great vehicle for collaborating all businesses and concerns and come up with ways to solve and any kind of problems that might be going on in the community and also promote local businesses," said Stambolitis.

Stambolitis hopes this situation will help create a restaurant coalition with other restaurants in the town.

"This is the biggest event that I think has ever happened in the state of South Carolina and in the nation where the health standards had to come to the forefront in all industries and everybody had to reevaluate their health standards and their health practices," explained Stambolitis.

Otis Rawl, the President and CEO of the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce, helped put on Tuesday morning's meeting.

"Lexington is a close-knit community and when something hits our community like this, it's important for us to have a response not only to assure the people that live in our community that they can continue to get out and do some things but more importantly it's also to talk about how we sustain the businesses of some of our existing members at our chamber and really businesses in the town and the county."

Rawl says he wants to build the public's confidence up to help the businesses stay afloat. He feels the meeting was very productive.

"I think the biggest thing that came out for me is some of the things we need to talk to our policy makers about in regards to the impact this will have on businesses and their ability to have payroll and money available to pay taxes and things of that sort," explained Rawl.

Chalk believes all the business owners are in this together and they'll be able to all work through this situation with the help of the community.

"We're all in this together. We're a community group. We're neighbors," explained Chalk. "At the end of the day, we're just trying to do the right thing and feed people. When something like this happens, we have to come together because the community needs us and we need the community."

Restaurants and businesses say some of them will be offering discounts and services during the coronavirus situation. The Greater Lexington Chamber has compiled this list as of Tuesday afternoon to support businesses in the area:

Hair & Nail

Frenchies Modern Nail Care: Currently closed. Support Frenchies and its team by purchasing gift cards here. Future appoints can still be booked using the Frenchies app or by texting (803) 393-8446.

Home Maintenance

Floor Pro: Offering 10% off of all cleaning services

Restaurants

Alodia’s Cucina Italiana: Offering 10% off orders, beginning delivery service today (3/17/2020) and offering curbside to-go orders.

Carolina Wings (105 Northpoint Dr., Lexington): Offering 10% orders, beginning curbside service. (803) 356-6244

Flight Deck Restaurant (109 Old Chapin Rd, Lexington): Offering curbside pick-up, 10% off orders and beginning delivery next week. (803) 957-5990

Mediterranean Café: Offering 10% off orders, curbside pick up orders

Private Property: Offering 10% off orders and to-go orders

Travinia’s Italian Kitchen: Offering 10% off seated orders, 15% off to-go orders and curbside pickup

The Root Cellar: Offering 10% off orders, curbside pickup

Wings & Ale @ The Dam / Wings & Ale Bush River Road: Offering 10% off orders and curbside pickup

O’Hara’s Public House: Offering 10% off orders

Keg Cowboy (108 E Main St, Lexington): Offering to-go orders and fresh bread orders. (803) 957-2337

Old Mill Brew Pub: Offering 15% off orders and curbside pickup

LJ’s Par & Grill: Offering 25% off on curb side orders as well as 10% off on to go orders for those who choose to dine at home but patronize the driving range and/or bar. Those who choose to dine in, indoor and outdoor seating will be available per the guidelines provided by the Governor.

Lizard’s Thicket (621 W Main St, Lexington): Offering 10% off curbside orders, drive thru available. (803) 951-3555

Hudson's Smokehouse (4948 Sunset Blvd, Lexington): Offering 10% off. (803) 356-1122

Firehouse Subs: Offering 10% off