3 Lexington-Richland 5 high schools close Tuesday due to staff shortage

Virtual learning is still happening at all the schools, however.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three high schools in Lexington/Richland School District 5 were closed Tuesday, Dec. 1 after staff members requested leave following a board meeting Monday evening.

In a statement to parents, District 5 representatives said:

"Chapin High School, Irmo High School and Dutch Fork High School will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 1 due to a high number of staff requesting leave late Monday night. The decision to close school buildings to students is being made out of an abundance of caution for school safety as several schools experience a sudden increase of staff absences on Tuesday.

Students will not report to the building, but Tuesday will be an e-learning day for students at Chapin High School, Dutch Fork High School and Irmo High School. Information about class assignments will be communicated by teachers. Students should check for assignments through Google Classroom on Tuesday and email their teachers if they have questions.

Wednesday will continue to be a distance learning day for all students in School District Five, and district leaders will continue to monitor staff absences closely to determine the status of school opening on Thursday. Any future announcements will be made using the school's automated telephone system, the district website, social media and local media outlets."

According to reports, the school board met Monday night to discuss returning to a hybrid model after recently going to face-to-face instruction four days a week. Staff members were concerned, with coronavirus cases increasing over the past month, that face-to-face instruction could be a health risk.

The district had begun the school year with a hybrid plan of 2 days in-person, 3 days virtual.