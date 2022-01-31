Lexington-Richland 5 work-study program seeks to fill vacancies

Those 16 and up can apply to positions like custodial staff, food service nutrition and maintenance, working around their class schedules.

IRMO, S.C. — The days of the student bus driver could be making a comeback.

It's just one of the roles Lexington-Richland School District 5 is hoping to fill with it's new 'First Jobs Initiative.'

"Right now, we're offering work-based learning through First Jobs in the areas of custodial workers, food service nutrition, clerical staff, maintenance, landscaping," Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Tamara Turner said. "For our students it certainly gives them career readiness skills. For the district, it provides an opportunity for us to employ students in areas of need."

Those age 16 and up can apply, working around their class schedules -- a great benefit for Wilmari Herrera, a 12th grader at Irmo High.

"I work right after school. So, to be able to work within the school, like within school hours, it was amazing," Herrera said. "I really bonded with… the lunch ladies and stuff. They were really cool, so I really hope to be with them."

The program comes as school districts across the nation are challenged by teacher shortages worsened by the pandemic.

Lexington-Richland 5 says its vacancies are primarily from staff members being quarantined with the virus.

The students would help fill those slots. Still, there are age requirements and restrictions.

"We have to make sure that we’re complying with state and federal laws regarding child labor," Dr. Turner said, "and so when it comes to the bus driver training, what we can do is prepare students so that once they reach the age of 18 they're able to pursue the CDL and determine if they want to move forward as a bus driver.”

Herrera said it's a chance to help her school while pursuing her dreams.