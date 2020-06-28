Lexington-Richland School District Five suspending athletic workouts

The district in an email said, "This action is out of an abundance of caution, and the district will continue to monitor the situation before announcing a return (practice/workout) date for student-athletes."



“We are being proactive and keeping the safety of our student-athletes and staff at the forefront,” said District Five Director of Secondary Education Al Pressley. “Like other districts and groups, we will continue to monitor the situation, work closely with state officials and make the best decisions possible.”



Voluntary workouts were held at high school facilities this summer, and the district followed guidelines of the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) during its activities including social distancing and other measures.



