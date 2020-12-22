Lexington passes mask ordinance that lasts until May of next year

The town of Lexington has approved a mask ordinance that is designed to stop the spread of the virus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Town of Lexington has again approved a face mask ordinance as the county overall deals with a rise in coronavirus cases.

The council voted in favor of the measure by a 5-2 vote Monday night. The action came after hearing nearly two hours of public input from people both for and against the measure.

The ordinance is in effect until May 1, 2021, but council did clarify that they could rescind it before that time if virus cases go back down significantly.

Previously, the town had an emergency mask ordinance, but it ended at the beginning of November. They were unable to renew the ordinance because town council didn't have the votes at the time to renew it.

The ordinance is similar to one passed in other jurisdictions around the state that essentially require masks in retail outlets. An amendment was also passed to ask that masks be in compliance with CDC guidelines, and that people should following guidelines about social distancing and washing hands as well.

Some councilmembers opposed to the ordinance said they thought it was unnecessary, since many retail stores require the face coverings. But Mayor Steve MacDougall and others said they'd heard from Lexington Medical Center's CEO, other business leaders, and local schools that the mandate was necessary to keep hospitals from exceeding capacity and to allow instruction and businesses to remain open.