Lexington School District Four getting prepared for in-person classes

SWANSEA, S.C. — Lexington School District Four is getting schools setup for in-person classes starting the school year.

School districts are getting ready for a school year unlike any other. The coronavirus pandemic has forced school districts across the state of South Carolina to have options for both in-person or virtual learning.

On Monday afternoon, the South Carolina Department of Education announced all public schools in the Midlands have had their reopening plans approved.

"Lexington Four, obviously like all other school districts, want to do everything possible to make sure that our students are learning in a safe and healthy environment," said Lisa Ingram, the Community Relations Coordinator for the school district.

Lexington School District Four is getting ready to offer in-person classes through a hybrid AA-BB schedule.

Ingram with the district says a third of their students chose to do virtual learning.

"We will have no more than roughly a third of our students in the classrooms in the schools in any given day because of that," explained Ingram.

There will be several safety measures in place. This includes desks being separated six-feet apart and masks requirements.

"There will be much fewer students in the classroom so social distancing will be taking place."

A photo went viral from a high school in Georgia showing crowded hallways with teens not wearing masks.

Ingram believes this won't be an issue for Lexington School District Four.

"We have protocols in place for our staff and for our students to wear masks that's going to be mandatory. That will not be something that will happen in our district with the protocols and the procedures that we have in place."