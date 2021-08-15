Lexington Co. Sheriff's Office responds to questions about COVID protocol at detention center

News19 had questions and concerns brought up by viewers. So we went to the source to find out what's being done to mitigate COVID spread in the jail.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is responding to questions and concerns from News19 viewers regarding COVID cases and protocol inside the detention center.

Captain Adam Myrick took several questions about how inmates were housed there - all as case numbers around the state continue to rise.

Myrick confirmed that the detention center has confirmed COVID patients but he said they are not being housed with the main population.

He added that positive cases are housed separately as were suspected positive cases which are quarantined separately.

One viewer suggested that those incarcerated in the jail were required to buy their own masks. Myrick did confirm that inmates have the option to buy masks through the canteen but said that the sheriff's office had provided over 500 masks in the facility this last week for use by inmates.

"Medical will be providing masks to inmates as they come in the facility moving forward," he added.

Others have messaged News19 regarding long waits to get tested for COVID while in the detention center. Myrick said that medical providers there have been working hard to handle an increased number of requests.

"They are working with DHEC to get access to testing materials to test all inmates in the facility," he continued.

As for the processes currently being used to prevent transmission of COVID, the sheriff's office said inmates are being medically screened at intake and provided a mask adding that these masks are required in the facility. Temperature check stations have also been set up for anyone entering or leaving the location.

Myrick said the jail is also being cleaned and sanitized constantly including phones and kiosks which are cleaned between use.

Meanwhile, those receiving food while in isolation or quarantine areas are getting Styrofoam trays to help limit exposure.