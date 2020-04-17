LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County School District 3 has been approved for a program where meals will be delivered to students' homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the week, the district had to suspend their original food program after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Lexington Three families who were planning to participate in the district’s Student Feeding Program were able to have the option of picking up food via Lexington School District One.

A couple of weeks ago, the school district applied to be a part of a new program called Meals-To-You. Recently they discovered they were accepted.

Melinda O'Connell, the Director of Child Nutrition for the school district said this was a great option for them.

"It really is aimed at districts that are rural who have issues with congregate feeding because of the distance," said O'Connell. "This helps us. We can reach many more children."

Students will now be able to receive two-weeks worth of meals at their home.

The Meals-To-You program is a partnership between Baylor University and the United States Department of Agriculture.

The program is dedicated to helping rural school districts that have a student population that's more than 50 percent free and reduced eligible.

According to a press release from the district, students will receive, "shelf-stable, easily prepared, kid-friendly breakfast and lunches".

Students will get ten breakfast and ten lunch meals per delivery.

RELATED: Batesburg-Leesville community has surprise birthday parade for 18-year-old

The press release goes on to say, "If at least one student in the household qualifies for free or reduced status, all children under the age of 18 living in the home will also qualify to receive meals."

O'Connell says they hope to be approved to start enrollment next week.

"I think this is our very best option. We're going to be able to reach almost 70 percent of the kids and that's really the kids that need it the most and be able to do it responsibly as well," explained O'Connell.

The district is working on active enrollment to help students get signed up. They say they will be reaching out to families to work everything out.

The district said, "Families who were not previously receiving free or reduced meals but feel they may now qualify due to changes in their income or economic status should go ahead and fill out a free or reduced meals application. This application can be found by visiting www.lex3.org and looking on the COVID-19 Shutdown page under the Feeding Program Information section."

Folks can send their applications to dleaphart@lex3.org or faxed to the attention of the Food Services Department at 803-532-8000.

RELATED: Elmo to host virtual playdate to comfort kids and families during pandemic