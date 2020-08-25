Lexington Two receives personal protective equipment for students

Masks, hand sanitizer and disposable gowns were just some of the items given to the district by the state and S.C. Department of Education.

CAYCE, S.C. — Lexington School District Two has received personal protective equipment for students for the school year.

Teachers and students are preparing for a school year unlike any other. Many families have the choice to have their child learn in-person or virtually.

One things schools have been working toward is having personal protective equipment (PPE) for both students and staff when they are learning in-person.

The personal protective equipment includes things such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other items to protect people from getting or spreading the coronavirus.

Many school districts like Lexington Two requested personal protective equipment through CARES Act funding.

Lexington School District Two says they've received the following items from the state and the South Carolina Department of Education:

More than 10,000 cloth masks

250,000 disposable adult masks

825 disposable gowns

500 bottles of hand sanitizer; and

Around 2,000 bottles of germicide cleaner.

The district said they've also bought items like thermometers, disposable kids' masks, wipes, gloves, shoe covers and more.