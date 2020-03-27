LEXINGTON, S.C. —

Lexington Two will adjust its free breakfast/lunch pickups and bus deliveries to allow families to get several days of meals at a time for any child in need while schools are closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Meals for youth ages 18 and younger will now be provided on Monday and Thursday only, at three school sites and by bus delivery.

On Monday, students will receive breakfast/lunch brown bag meals for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; on Thursday, breakfast/lunch will be provided for Thursday and Friday. Youth must be present to pick up meals.

Here are options for receiving meals:

SCHOOL SITES: From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Thursday only, at these three Lexington Two schools:

Cayce Elementary: 515 Bulldog Blvd.

Riverbank Elementary: 160 Cougar Drive

Wood Elementary: 737 Pine Ridge Drive

BUS DELIVERY: On Monday and Thursday only, buses will continue to run the routes already established for this service. Bus routes are named for the general school areas they serve. Buses stay about 10 minutes at each stop.

LUNCH AND SNACK: In addition to school and bus delivery options, Turner AME Church provides a lunch and snack from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. The church is at 1122 Monticello Road.