Lexington One reports nearly 350 students with active COVID-19 cases

On Thursday, Lexington One's COVID-19 dashboard showed 399 active cases in the district; 342 of those are students.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — With South Carolina schools back in session, many districts are seeing a major spike in COVID-19 cases within their staff and students.

On Thursday, according to their COVID-19 dashboard, Lexington One is reporting 399 active cases; 342 of those are students.

"It’s concerning," said Nicole Hudson, the parent of a Lexington student." "However, I’m hoping that people will step up and do their part so that way we can get these numbers to go down and not so many kids are out."

Hudson has a son in kindergarten in Lexington One. She said with the rising cases of COVID-19, she gets anxious when she sends her son off to school.

“It's concerning, and it definitely goes through my head every single time he goes to school," Hudson said. "But he's got a pretty good, you know, he knows that he needs to wear his mask and he needs to make sure that he washes his hands and sanitize them; so I'm not so worried about him. He does really well with it, however, I need everybody else to do their part so that way my anxiety levels can go down a little bit.”

Lexington One has over 2,500 students in quarantine as of Thursday.

"We are currently in probably one of the largest spreads we've ever had," said Lexington One Superintendent Dr. Greg Little. "Now's the time for us to be able to wear those masks in school to help mitigate that spread."

Dr. Little said going into the new school year, officials predicted to have this surge in their district.

"We've looked at other school districts and saw that their; when they started, they had sharp increases in both student and staff, positive cases and quarantine so we fully expected that that would be our reality as well," said Dr. Little. "And certainly that has turned out to be that way. We certainly are working really hard with our families, we're communicating to our families, encouraging them to wear a mask, especially in periods of high spread."

Little said the district is providing laptops to all K-12 students, who are unable to attend classes in person. Dr. Little also added they have a teacher and student program called Quaran-Team to help students who are out of class and learning virtually.

"The teachers and their colleagues are working together to make sure that our students have dynamic learning experiences, whether they're in the classroom face-to-face or whether they're virtual," Dr. Little said. "So, that's been really one of our points of emphasis to make sure that we have a strong and robust plan of action; so that when that student is offline or online, rather for a couple of weeks, that they're able to keep up with their studies, and they're not falling farther and farther behind."

Lexington One also has 57 staff members with active cases, and 74 others in quarantine. Dr. Little said the district is in dire need of substitute teachers.

“It's important that we have more substitute teachers," Dr. Little said. "In a normal year, we have about 300 substitute teachers, and we are currently working with like 120-130 substitute teachers right now."