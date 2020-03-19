LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green is notifying the community that as of 8 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, the Lexington Police Department has initiated an alternative call response plan in an effort to limit the number of contacts that officers and staff have with others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lexington Police officers will begin taking non-violent and incidents that have already occurred reports over the telephone. Appropriate victim follow up and investigation will still occur when necessary depending on the type of call.

Patrol Division supervisors will review incident information given through the County of Lexington Communications Center and will make the determination of whether an officer will respond in person or an officer will take the report over the phone. Officers will be on this alternative call response 24 hours a day until further notice.

As a reminder, on Monday, March 16, 2020, the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex was closed to public access, along with the Lexington Police Department lobby area and officers are not taking walk-in reports.

If in need of police services, call 911 for emergencies and 803-359-6260 for non-emergencies in the Lexington area.