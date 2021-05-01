Lexington Medical changes visitation policies due to COVID-19

Lexington Medical Center is restricting visitation hours and number of visitors per day in attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Citing the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Midlands of South Carolina, Lexington Medical Center is making changes to its hospital visitation policies.

According to the latest data from South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), hospitalizations in the state due to the virus hit a new record, with 2,155 COVID-19 patients reported on Monday, Jan. 4, with 419 of those patients in intensive care and 215 on ventilators.

The new policies will be in effect at Lexington Medical Center Main Campus, Emergency Department, Community Medical and Urgent Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Lexington and Irmo and Lexington Medical extended care facilities

Effective Wednesday, January 6, 2021, hospital visitation hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. seven days per week and patients can have one visitor per day.

Pregnant women may have one support person with them throughout the labor and delivery process and their postpartum stay. They can also have one additional visitor per day between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. For the Special Care Nursery, the birth parent and her support person are allowed. Both must wear an infant identification bracelet.

For the Emergency department and urgent care centers, one visitor can accompany a non-COVID-19 patient. He or she must stay in the patient’s room at all times and may help settle the patient into his or her room if admitted to the hospital.

For patients having procedures or surgery, one visitor is permitted in the specified lobby during the procedure or surgery. This visitor may also help settle the patient into his or her room if admitted.

For end of life situations, a limited number of visitors will be allowed for critical patients. Call ahead before arriving at the hospital.

Visitation is prohibited for patients with COVID-19 or who are suspected to have COVID-19, and for people under the age of 18.

Visitors must keep their masks on at all times, including when in patient rooms. Hospital staff will screen all approved visitors before entering any Lexington Medical Center facility. Visitors may have to leave based on screening results. And all approved visitors must sign in and out at the Guest Services desk.