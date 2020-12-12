South Carolinians hopeful as COVID-19 vaccine distribution nears

According to DHEC, SC could receive between 200,000 and 300,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of the year and the first doses could arrive as soon as next week.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — For Marci Delaney, a coronavirus vaccine means hope for her West Columbia business Spa 131 after a challenging year amid the pandemic.

“It’s been hard; I’m not going to kid you. It’s been very, very hard every day,” Delaney said. “We don’t know what the day’s going to bring. Our telephone’s going to ring, and people are going to be cancelling…. To be able to see that a vaccine is in our very, very near future is a very, very positive thing.”

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday. Now, the massive task of delivery must begin.

South Carolina’s distribution plan will start by focusing on those at most risk, including healthcare workers and people at long-term care facilities.

Then, in time and as more doses become available, extend to others within the community.

According to the State Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the state could receive between 200 and 300,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of the year and the first doses could arrive as soon as next week.

“While our federal partners are already taking steps to distribute this vaccine, we remind the public to remain vigilant as inoculation will take time,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said. “Wear a mask, wash your hands and remain socially distant when possible. Protect yourself, the vulnerable and others.”

Despite a waiting period, Delaney says she’s feeling encouraged.

“What it means for the future of our business is being able to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Delany said. “I’ll be standing in line as soon as they tell me I can do it, I will be doing it on a personal level. We’re going to leave that as an option for our staff here, but I think most of the staff is interested in getting the vaccines as well.”