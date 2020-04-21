COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham expressed some reservations about Georgia's plan to reopen, saying the Peach State may be moving too fast.

Graham wrote on Twitter Tuesday about both Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's reopening and the one put in by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

"I support what South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced yesterday -- a small reopening of our state's economy with a focus on social distancing," Graham wrote. "I worry that our friends and neighbors in Georgia are going too fast too soon. "

Kemp announced Monday his plan to reopen the state. Gyms, hair salons, nail salons, massage therapists, body art studios, and bowling alleys would open this Friday, April 24. On Monday, April 27, theaters, private social clubs, and restaurant dine-in service would be allowed. Those businesses would have to follow good hygiene and sanitizing rules, and would have to have social distancing to ensure people aren't too close.

Still, the measure's drawn criticism from leaders in Georgia, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

"We respect Georgia's right to determine its own fate, but we are all in this together. What happens in Georgia will impact us in South Carolina."

McMaster announced Monday he was reopening retail stores around the state, including department stores, jewelry stores, and furniture stores. However, those stores must greatly limit their capacity, have social distancing protocols, and sanitize.

He also reopened the state's beaches but allowed local governments to decided if they wanted to restrict access. Most major beaches in the state's three tourist centers on the coast--Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Hilton Head--decided to still restrict access.

