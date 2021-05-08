Full list of schools under Columbia's new mask mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia now has a mandatory mask mandate for all public and private schools within the city limits.
The council approved a state of emergency ordinance Thursday morning at a special called meeting that put in place the ordinance. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said it was necessary because children under the age of 12 are unable to be vaccinated.
The ordinance mandates masks for students and staff at elementary and middle schools as well as daycares. It's in effect for 61 days beginning from Thursday, but the council has the option of extending it if necessary.
Schools that violate the order could have their principals fined $100 and the city fire marshal's office will be tasked with enforcing the rule.
A total of 43 schools are under the order. Again, this only applies to schools in the city limits, so all but one school in Richland Two and some in Richland One are not under the mandate. School begins for students in Richland One and Richland Two on Aug. 18.
Here is the full list of schools which are under the order:
Elementary Schools:
A.C. Moore Elementary School
Arden Elementary School
Bradley Elementary School
Brennen Elementary School
Burton-Pack Elementary School
Carver-Lyon Elementary School
Caughman Rd. Elementary School
H.B. Rhame Elementary School
Hyatt Park Elementary School
A.J. Lewis-Greenview Elementary School
Logan Elementary School
Meadowfield Elementary School
Rosewood Elementary School
South Kilbourne Elementary School
Watkins-Nance Elementary School
Middle Schools:
Annie Burnside Elementary School
Alcorn Middle School
Hand Middle School
Heyward Gibbes Middle School
St. Andrews Middle School
W.A. Perry Middle School
W.G. Sanders Middle School
Private Schools/Daycares/Magnet Schools:
Asbury Kindergarten and Preschool
Ben Lippen School
Bethel Learning Center
Center for Learning
Clear Dot Charter School
Columbia Islamic School
Columbia Montessori Children's House
Covenant Classical Christian School
Daniel's Christian School
Hammond School
Kilbourne Park Baptist
Northminster ECDC
Midlands Arts Conservatory
Montessori Early Learning Center
Montessori School of Columbia
Rosewood Classical School
Saint Joseph Catholic School
Saint Martin de Porres Catholic School
Saint Peter's Catholic School
Sandhills School