Full list of schools under Columbia's new mask mandate

The ordinance mandates masks for students and staff at elementary and middle schools, as well as daycares.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia now has a mandatory mask mandate for all public and private schools within the city limits.

The council approved a state of emergency ordinance Thursday morning at a special called meeting that put in place the ordinance. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said it was necessary because children under the age of 12 are unable to be vaccinated.

The ordinance mandates masks for students and staff at elementary and middle schools as well as daycares. It's in effect for 61 days beginning from Thursday, but the council has the option of extending it if necessary.

Schools that violate the order could have their principals fined $100 and the city fire marshal's office will be tasked with enforcing the rule.

A total of 43 schools are under the order. Again, this only applies to schools in the city limits, so all but one school in Richland Two and some in Richland One are not under the mandate. School begins for students in Richland One and Richland Two on Aug. 18.

Here is the full list of schools which are under the order:

Elementary Schools:

A.C. Moore Elementary School

Arden Elementary School

Bradley Elementary School

Brennen Elementary School

Burton-Pack Elementary School

Carver-Lyon Elementary School

Caughman Rd. Elementary School

H.B. Rhame Elementary School

Hyatt Park Elementary School

A.J. Lewis-Greenview Elementary School

Logan Elementary School

Meadowfield Elementary School

Rosewood Elementary School

South Kilbourne Elementary School

Watkins-Nance Elementary School

Middle Schools:

Annie Burnside Elementary School

Alcorn Middle School

Hand Middle School

Heyward Gibbes Middle School

St. Andrews Middle School

W.A. Perry Middle School

W.G. Sanders Middle School

Private Schools/Daycares/Magnet Schools:

Asbury Kindergarten and Preschool

Ben Lippen School

Bethel Learning Center

Center for Learning

Clear Dot Charter School

Columbia Islamic School

Columbia Montessori Children's House

Covenant Classical Christian School

Daniel's Christian School

Hammond School

Kilbourne Park Baptist

Northminster ECDC

Midlands Arts Conservatory

Montessori Early Learning Center

Montessori School of Columbia

Rosewood Classical School

Saint Joseph Catholic School

Saint Martin de Porres Catholic School

Saint Peter's Catholic School