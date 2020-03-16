COLUMBIA, S.C. — News is happening quickly as South Carolina responds to the coronavirus (COVD-19). We'll have the latest updates for you right here.

After President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in the Palmetto State.

Monday, March 16, 2020

12:33 p.m. Special Olympics of SC cancels games

Special Olympics South Carolina is canceling practices and competitions of any kind through the end of May. That includes their State Summer Games that are usually held at Fort Jackson in Columbia.

12:26 p.m. Prisma Health offers limited drive-through COVID-19 testing

Prisma Health is offering limited drive-through COVID-19 testing beginning Monday, March 16. Testing is only for patients with electronic orders from their Prisma Health provider or from a Prisma Health Virtual Visit provider.

12:07 p.m. Lexington District Two Cancels School Board Meeting

The Board of Trustees of Lexington School District Two has cancelled their Regular Monthly Meeting on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Currently, the next Board Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

11:44 a.m. DHEC reports South Carolina's first death from COVID-19

The deceased patient death was an elderly person recently reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 who was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.

11:43 a.m. Swansea Town Council Meeting Canceled

The Town of Swansea General Council Meeting for March 16,2020 at 6 p.m. been cancelled.

11:41 a.m. Governor makes statement on first COVID-149 death

11:41 a.m. City of Columbia Postpone Use of All Athletic Fields

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced that they will postpone the use of ALL athletic fields until further notice. In addition, they have postponed all sport leagues that use their fields. For more information, contact the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.

11:38 a.m. Lexington restricts access to Town Hall

Lexington Town Hall has restricted public access to the building and will conduct business through alternate means for the next two weeks. Here's how you can still do your business with the Town.

11:27 a.m. Harvest Hope Food Bank moves operations outside, calls for volunteers

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, Harvest Hope Food Bank will be moving its emergency food pantry services outdoors to aid in social distancing. Those in need of food assistance are asked to extend patience as they make this change.

To help with the shift outdoors, they are in need of crisis volunteers. Volunteers have to be at least 15 years old, will need to be able to lift up to 15 lbs., and be on their feet for at least two hours. Shift times will be 8:30-11.00 am and 11:00 am – 1:30 pm. Those interested in volunteering should sign up here.

11:04 a.m. Lexington two to provide free breakfast, lunch while schools are closed

Lexington Two will serve free breakfast and lunch weekdays, Monday through Friday, to any child in need while schools are closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Find details HERE:

11:03 a.m. City of Columbia to Modify Operations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The City of Columbia says it will modify services until further notice to protect citizens and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in the community.

Last week:

On Sunday, Governor McMaster ordered a temporary closure of all public schools in South Carolina through March 30.

The announcements come as the S.C. Department of Health & Environmental Control (DHEC) announced they are investigating an additional nine cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases statewide to 28.

