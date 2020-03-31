Emergency staff at the University of Washington Medical Center were treated to lunch Monday by Grammy award-winning artist Lizzo, who voiced her support on Twitter for their work fighting coronavirus.

"Shout out to all of ya'll for being so brave and working so hard, making sure we are safe and healthy and healing people," Lizzo said in a Twitter video addressing the staff. "That is incredible and you guys are heroes."

UW Medical Center has been at the forefront of fighting the coronavirus pandemic. They were some of the first in the nation to open drive through testing and are among the many researchers working to find treatments for the virus.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also expressed his gratitude on Twitter:

Lizzo's publicist told the Seattle Times this week she is in the process of donating food to hospitals under duress during the crisis, including a Minneapolis hospital connected to the singer's life.

"I hope you feel loved and appreciated because you really truly are," Lizzo said.

