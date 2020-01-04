COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Original Blue Ribbon Taxi Company is offering free rides to those over 60 who live in lower income neighborhoods in Columbia.

The company is offering this service as a way to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Barbara Dodtson, president of the Original Blue Taxi Company, the rides would be once a week if seniors are going to to doctor's appointments, grocery stores or the pharmacy.

Others can ride at a 15 percent discount.

If you want to know more you can call Dodtson at (803) 786-9472 or go to their website here.