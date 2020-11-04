COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of a Columbia church have already made hundreds of face masks for homeless people in Columbia, and they've only just begun.

Volunteers with Northeast Presbyterian Church have been making face masks from materials donated by Prisma Health. The masks are being made specifially for homeless people and will be distributed at Transitions Homeless Center in downtown Columbia.

The goal is to get all homeless people into masks for their own safety and that of their peers in shelters and the community. "They will now be able to follow the national guidance of wearing a face covering thanks to NEPC," says Transitions CEO Craig Currey. "I can't tell you how important these masks are for us."

The women of Northeast Presbyterian will continue using boxes of surgical wrap donated to by PRISMA Health to make the masks, with hopes of making thousands for those in need in shelters and on the streets.