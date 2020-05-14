COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local Vista restaurant is taking a page from Korea when it comes to keeping their guests and employees safer at work.

The restaurant, 929 Kitchen & Bar, is not open yet for dine-in and is not sure of their opeing date yet, but put this in place for when they do and in the mean time they are using it on their kitchen staff as they are open for delivery and take-out.

In a press release sent out;

"929 Kitchen & Bar is utilizing a thermal camera set up at the front entrance which is able to capture up to 8 people’s temperatures at once, as they enter the restaurant. This thermal camera setup idea comes from Korea, where a similar practice has been put in place at airports, schools, and restaurants leading to the country being one of the most proactive countries with some of the lowest number of cases worldwide."

929 Kitchen & Bar

Now the restaurant goes on to say that they know that this is ot a method to detect the coronavirus they believe it is a "cautionary step towards detecting a potential symptom and one that we are taking to reduce the risk of spread for our customers as well as throughout our working environment."

929 Kitchen & Bar has not opened for dine-in service and says they will wait until "a means of safety which can be determined by a steady decrease in the number of confirmed cases in the state." .