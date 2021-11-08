Long-term care facilities tighten some restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise statewide

Long-term care facilities are reviewing their policies and tightening some restrictions as coronavirus cases rise across the state.

SUMTER, S.C. — From Sumter to Columbia, long-term care facilities are taking additional steps to keep residents safe as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

At Covenant Place in Sumter, Marketing Director Melissa Bean says they're reviewing policies and tightening some restrictions to protect those most vulnerable.

“We have gone community wide with limiting those that are coming inside," Bean said. "Taking a step back to where we were with the face coverings.”

Carolina Gardens at Kathwood in Columbia said they're also stepping up safety measures.

“If a resident comes in as a new admission, we’re quarantining them for five days," Administrator Mary Grace Hollingsworth said. "If they’re not vaccinated, we’re quarantining them for 10 days.”

According to the State Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), cases among residents and staff have increased at some facilities.

“A greater number of staff have been reported as being positive as opposed to residents and this emphasizes the importance of vaccinations among both the staff and the residents within these congregant settings," State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. "We particularly urge staff in these facilities to be vaccinated, because they’re the source of the introduction of these infections among these residents who are living in these congregant settings.”

Both Covenant Place and Carolina Gardens said much of their facilities are fully vaccinated, and they've seen few cases since getting the shots.

It's a trend they hope will continue in the months ahead.