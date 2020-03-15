COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster today announced the postponement of all elections scheduled for March and April 2020 (full list below). Affected elections will be rescheduled to occur after May 1, 2020. Specific dates will be announced later.

The announcement came Sunday as South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster order the closure of all public schools in the state through March 30.

This announcement has NO impact on the March Candidate filing period. Candidate filing will open at noon on March 16, 2020 and will close at noon on March 309, 3030.

List of postponed March and April elections:

March 19

Florence County School District 2 General Election

March 24

Greater Gaffney Fire District Referendum (Cherokee County)

Saluda County Council Chair Special Election

March 31

Town of Due West Special Election (Abbeville County)

City of New Ellenton General Election (Aiken County)

Town of Pelzer Special Election (Anderson County)

Town of Turbeville Special Election (Florence County)

City of Mauldin Special Election (Greenville County)

Town of Branchville Special Election (Orangeburg County)

Rock Hill School District 3 Bond Referendum (York County)

April 7

City of Anderson General Election

City of Bamberg Special Election

City of Folly Beach General Election (Charleston County)

Town of Great Falls General Election (Chester County)

Town of Chesterfield General Election

City of Manning General Election (Clarendon County)

Town of Summerton General Election (Clarendon County)

Town of Edgefield General Election

Town of Johnston General Election (Edgefield County)

City of Ridgeway General Election (Fairfield County)

Town of Pamplico Special Election (Florence County)

Town of Hampton General Election

Town of Varnville General Election (Hampton County)

Town of Scotia General Election (Hampton County)

Town of Furman Special Election (Hampton County)

City of McCormick General Election

City of Parksville General Election (McCormick County)

April 14