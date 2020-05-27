COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Museum will reopen its doors, Tuesday, June 2 (Saturday, May 30 for members only) with new hours and reduced admission.

The museum says they have been diligently planning for a phased reopening process by cleaning the facility, training staff and preparing the building for our guests in order to follow guidelines developed by AccelerateSC, the American Alliance of Museums and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

RELATED: Riverbanks Zoo opens to the public with some changes

RELATED: Soda City Market looks to reopen in June

During this first phase, the State Museum will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m; closed Sunday and Monday.

General admission for all ages during this time will only be $5.

Entry into planetarium shows and the blockbuster exhibit, The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes, will be an additional charge.

In order to adhere to recommended guidelines, some areas, exhibits and attractions may remain temporarily closed or include limited features during this time.

The museum will manage hourly visitor capacity levels to better facilitate social distancing for staff and guests.

For this reason, advance online ticket purchases are highly encouraged, but not required.

“We are thrilled to be opening our doors to guests once again,” said Willie Calloway, executive director of the South Carolina State Museum. “We look forward to continuing our long tradition of telling the stories of South Carolina with our engaging exhibits and historical artifacts in our beautiful award-winning museum.”

To further address health and safety concerns, State Museum staff are altering some exhibits in order to create ‘no touch’ experiences and allow for increased social distancing among guests.

All museum staff will wear face coverings and hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the building.

Guests are expected to adhere to social distancing throughout the museum and are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings. Signage will be in place to inform and remind guests of these important guidelines.

The museum remains committed to its mission to bring entertaining, inspiring and engaging content to our guests.

For those not ready or able to visit, the museum will continue to offer a variety of virtual programs and content, like our popular telescope livestreams and our upcoming virtual summer camp series.

If you have questions or want to purchase tickets you can go here.