Some Holly Hill residents say they will still wear a mask after CDC's new guidance

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — South Carolina residents are anxious to be surrounded by loved ones with no barriers after receiving their second COVID-19 shot during the Holly Hill vaccine clinic.

"I think after we got this one, two weeks later, would like to take a trip to Pennsylvania to see the rest of the family," said Harleyville resident Curtis Rivers.

"I'm going to go on vacation to North Carolina to visit my grandson," said Holly Hill resident James Pinckney.

"My granddaughter really pushed us to do it because of our age and wanted to make sure we are safe when we were around other people," Harleyville resident explained Claria Rivers.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people do not have to wear a mask outside. However, they do suggest folks still wear the mask when indoors. The people News 19 spoke to say they will continue to wear their masks despite the recent change in guidance.

"t's too soon, and I don't know what is going to happen, so I rather not be out and about without my mask," said Holly Hill resident Kem Simmons.

"I'm going to be safe and wear the mask, especially around closing innings," said Claria Rivers.

"If I'm close to somebody, I'm still going to wear the mask," expressed Curtis Rivers.