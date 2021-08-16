National parks now require masks for visitors

The National Park Service said masks are required immediately for visitors, employees and contractors regardless of vaccination status.

COLORADO, USA — Mask up before you hit the national park circuit – the National Park Service (NPS) made the announcement Monday that all visitors, employees and contractors will have to mask up regardless of vaccination status.

The NPS said it's following the latest science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to require masks in all NPS buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces.

“Visitors to national parks are coming from locations across the country, if not across the world," said NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge. Because of this, and recognizing that the majority of the United States is currently in substantial or high transmission categories, we are implementing a service-wide mask requirement to ensure our staff and visitors’ safety."

The mask requirement will apply to public transportation systems and crowded outdoor spaces like narrow or busy trails and overlooks, said NPS.

