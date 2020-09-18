Masks effective at slowing spread of COVID-19 in SC, DHEC data shows

According recent data, DHEC has seen a slower rate of decease spread in places with mask requirements than in communities without.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is sharing data that shows how COVID-19 has slowed in communities with mask requirement ordinances in place.

The initials findings were released on August 12 for the counties and municipalities that have implemented mask requirements to protect against COID-19. DHEC issued a second mask analysis update on August 25.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) provides a map showing the counties and municipalities that currently have mask requirements in place, which is available on the home page of scemd.org.

“This updated data analysis continues to show that jurisdictions with a mask ordinance remain effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 when compared to those jurisdictions without an ordinance in place,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer. “The data reinforces what we’ve already known: the proper wearing of masks helps stop the spread of this deadly virus.”

The updated data indicates: