Districts across Charlotte area weighing masks in schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple school districts in the Charlotte area are expected to discuss COVID-19 protocols this week after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper strongly recommended masks for most students this upcoming school year.

The Caldwell County Board of Education voted unanimously to make masks optional for students. Several districts in the area, including Iredell-Statesville Schools and Union County Public Schools, voted to make masks optional this year.

According to Caldwell County data, the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 tripled from 14 cases to 42 cases, just in one week.

62 percent of county residents haven't gotten the vaccine.

Still, board members felt it was best to let parents decide for their own kids whether they should wear masks in school.

"It's my wish that no child, teacher or employee will be ridiculed for the choice of wearing a mask or not wearing a mask," Board member Duane Knight said.

Amy Miller was one of the parents who attended the board meeting.

"I feel like it should definitely be a choice," Miller said. "Our children should not be forced to wear a mask. They're very uncomfortable."

Though board members warned they could change their minds if cases continued to spike.

Other districts scheduled to meet Monday are Anson, Cabarrus, Cleveland, and Lincoln Charter. Gaston County's school board will meet Tuesday, with Avery and Burke counties on Thursday. Hickory Public Schools told WCNC Charlotte no decision would be made Monday night, but rather will happen either during a board meeting on August 9 or during a specially-called meeting before that date.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced on July 26 that they would meet in a special-called meeting to discuss masking requirements. That meeting is set to happen Friday, July 30, at 9 a.m.

New guidance from North Carolina strongly districts to require masks for students and teachers in kindergarten through eighth grade. Unvaccinated high school students are recommended to wear masks while at school. Ultimately, it is up to the individual districts to decide.

Current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) for schools states masks should be worn indoors by people age two and older who are not fully vaccinated. The Mecklenburg County Health Department is supportive of the CDC's guidance. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools hasn't yet announced if it will require masks this upcoming year. It's unclear when the district could make a decision.

"The reality, especially in our elementary schools, is none of those children have had the opportunity to be vaccinated unless of course they've been part of a study and that's not a lot," said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County's health director.

