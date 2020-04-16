COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ) is looking for masks of any kind for staff and youth at their facilities.

SCDJJ employs about 1,400 people across all 46 counties, serving nearly 3,500 youth either in their home community, in a secure facility or an alternative placement site. The department says they have put into place recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) with masks being a central component. They just don't have enough yet and are looking for donations.

Several youth have begun making masks and have made over 200 cloth masks so far.

If you can donate masks for staff and youth, please contact DJJ Resource Development Manager Deborah Lakin-Egleton at (803)760-8262 or maskdonations@djj.sc.gov.