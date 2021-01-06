City of Columbia launches new COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Currently, Richland County is 42% vaccinated.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's latest COVID-19 report showed 179 new cases in the state. 22 of those cases were from Richland County.

In an effort to keep COVID-19 cases down, the City of Columbia has partnered with Richland County, Prisma Health and Eau Claire Health Cooperative Health Center to launch the 'It's YOUR shot, Columbia' Campaign.

"We have lost too many lives in this city, in this state, in this country, and this world to COVID-19 and it’s time we finally put it down," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said.

Getting @CityofColumbia & all of our communities back to normal is almost within reach - we are almost there!

Once everyone has rolled up their sleeves & gotten vaccinated against COVID, we can safely gather again. It's YOUR Shot, Columbia! https://t.co/hHXuHsxXBz#ItsYOURShot pic.twitter.com/jJVpQDUeIA — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) June 1, 2021

The mayor told News 19, this campaign is not like any others in the past.

"We have a wonderful system that allows us to reverse 911 calls," Mayor Benjamin said. "So we're able to call people directly and actually serve them, 'have you been vaccinated?' Yes. No. 'Are you interested in receiving a shot?' Yes. No. "Can we bring you a shot?' So, what we're trying to do is really do some real micro targeting."

He said there are still a lot of people in the area who don't have access to a vaccine.

On Tuesday, during the City Council's meeting, City Emergency Management Director said there are currently over 3.5 million South Carolina residents vaccinated.

"In Richland County, 163,182 residents have received at least one vaccine," Harry Tinsley said. "133,172 of those have completed their vaccine, vaccinations."

Currently, Richland County is 42% vaccinated. The mayor said the city and county is heading in the right direction but more residents need to get their vaccine shot.

The City of Columbia and @SteveBenjaminSC launch the “It’s YOUR Shot, Columbia” campaign to let all Midlands citizens know that COVID-19 vaccinations are safe, effective, free, and easy to obtain.



For more, visit: https://t.co/4GrAAZfR9y#ItsYourShot #ResilientColumbia pic.twitter.com/2PCDjJ9UsU — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) June 1, 2021

"Our ultimate goal, our one true want is preservation of human life," Mayor Benjamin said. "The more people we get back to that one last resaved, we're seeing some really wonderful trends now, we've got to help solidify this because over 70% and we will have be COVID-19 here in Columbia. That's the goal. Let's do it together, Columbia, it's your shot. #ItsYOURShot, #ResilientColumbia. Lets do this!"

In a release from the mayor, "In addition, the City of Columbia will utilize print and online ads, radio spots, TV commercials, billboards, water bill inserts, emergency messaging and social media outreach to further the 'It’s YOUR Shot, Columbia' campaign."

To find the nearest vaccine location near you, CLICK HERE.