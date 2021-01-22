McLeod Health to expand outpatient infusion treatment for COVID-19

Bamlanivimab is used to treat non-hospitalized adults with mild to moderate symptoms and who are at high risk of needing hospitalization for severe COVID-19.

FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Health is expanding access to outpatient antibody treatment for patients who have a high risk of developing severe COVID-19.

According to the health system, they are expanding access to the monoclonal antibody therapy Bamlanivimab. They will begin offering an outpatient infusion treatment for those at high risk.

"Bamlanivimab is a new investigational medicine used for the treatment of COVID-19 in non-hospitalized adults with mild to moderate symptoms and who are at high risk of needing hospitalization for severe COVID-19," officials with McLeod Health said. "High risk patients include those who meet any of the following: age 65 or older, ages 55 to 64 or older with hypertension, heart disease, or respiratory disease, or patients 18 and older who have a BMI of 35 or more, diabetes, hypertension, or immunosuppressive disease."

This treatment is best used within five days of symptoms.

McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence has treated patients with this medicine since the end of November. More than 550 patients have received this treatment within the health system already.

The treatment is now available at McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning, McLeod Health Seacoast in Little River, McLeod Health Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach and McLeod Health Loris.

“The results we have seen in patients after receiving the Bamlanivimab infusion are very promising and indicative of the need for this patient population to consider receiving this treatment,” said Dr. Dale Lusk, Corporate Chief Medical Office for McLeod Health. “We encourage patients newly diagnosed with COVID-19 who are 65 and older or at high risk for developing severe symptoms that may require hospitalization to contact their primary care physician to be referred for treatment.”

McLeod Health is screening patients 55 and older who are positive. The medication is a 1 hour IV infusion, followed by a 1 hour monitoring period. An appointment lasts roughly 3 hours and the known side effects are rare.