Medical students plead: COVID-19 won’t take Labor Day off

The medical students say they're compelled to speak and want their fellow students to take this weekend seriously.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The following is a plea from University of South Carolina medical students to students to act responsibly this Labor Day weekend in light of the pandemic.

Contributors: Bailey L. Alkhatib, Salem L. Carriker, Justin Davidson, Ashley W. Fellers2, Alec M. Giakas3, Emmaline G. Johnson, Devin M. Kellis1, Steven H. Lu, Kenny Nguyen, Alexandra A. Tamura, Madelyn B. Welch, and Lindsay T. Williamson

Approaching Labor Day, we feel compelled to speak. As medical students at the University of South Carolina (UofSC) School of Medicine Columbia, we urge the members and leaders of our community to take the difficult but necessary steps to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus this weekend and going forward. South Carolina has witnessed the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which leaves illness, death, loss of livelihood, and isolation in its wake. Our state motto reads “While I Breathe, I Hope,” and this coming Labor Day, we hope for communal change and healing. We agree with UofSC’s five step mantra of “get tested, keep physical distance, wear a mask, wash hands, and stay home if sick.” We urge everyone to follow these same guidelines as we enter Labor Day weekend. Furthermore, remain vigilant regarding the mental health of loved ones and fellow citizens, skeptical towards claims by non-reputable sources, and steadfast against social pressure.

Labor Day recognizes workers and their economic and social contributions to our country. Healthcare workers, food industry personnel, teachers, custodial staff, caregivers, and all other essential workers have shouldered the burden of COVID-19 and its ramifications. When we do our part and follow guidelines, we honor their efforts and sacrifices. We ask our UofSC classmates, as peers and friends, to be responsible. Personal accountability is challenging; however, the Carolinian Creed implores us to “demonstrate concern for others, their feelings, and their need for the conditions which support their work and development.” There are currently 1,026 active cases at UofSC alone. While we commend UofSC for prioritizing testing, more substantial action must be taken by our student community and the systems that govern their conduct. Rather than lead the nation in cases, let us lead in unity and recovery.

Lastly, to UofSC and South Carolina leaders at all levels, take note. South Carolina has been in desperate need for state-level action to protect its most vulnerable for long enough. This pandemic continues to disproportionately affect elderly, impoverished, underserved, and minorities in our state. Even children are facing unique social and psychological consequences of living in a pandemic. We, as South Carolinians, must protect one another. We must confront these disparities with swift and purposeful action. As some people decide to travel across county lines this Labor Day weekend, relying on individual counties to implement and enforce regulations is insufficient. Without more substantial actions enacted state-wide, more lives will be lost. Please find it within yourself to be mindful of your actions and stay safe this weekend. We, like you, want to get back to our much needed “Smiling Faces, Beautiful Places.” But first, we must do and demand better.